Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Land Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Gladstone Land in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LAND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of LAND opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 83.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,777 shares during the period. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 115 farms, comprised of approximately 89,000 acres in 10 different states, valued at approximately $912 million.

