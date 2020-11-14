Brokerages Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.72. PTC reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

PTC stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PTC has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.