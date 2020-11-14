Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,550 ($59.45) on Wednesday. ASOS Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,904.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,952.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31). Also, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total transaction of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

