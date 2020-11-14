Berenberg Bank Increases Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Price Target to GBX 880

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 813.98 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.28. Electrocomponents plc has a 52-week low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 818 ($10.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15). Also, insider Lindsley Ruth sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total value of £104,444.90 ($136,457.93). Insiders sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $30,302,038 over the last 90 days.

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

