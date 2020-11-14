Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,162,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

