Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) a €92.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.13 ($103.69).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) stock opened at €90.72 ($106.73) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

