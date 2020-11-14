Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) and The Competition Critical Review

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ: BNTC) is one of 762 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Benitec Biopharma to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Benitec Biopharma Competitors 7465 20273 38255 1547 2.50

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.89%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $100,000.00 -$8.27 million -0.35 Benitec Biopharma Competitors $1.96 billion $223.49 million -2.18

Benitec Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Benitec Biopharma. Benitec Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Benitec Biopharma Competitors -3,227.95% -171.81% -30.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Benitec Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma competitors beat Benitec Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

