Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.26) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Baudax Bio in a report released on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.70). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baudax Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baudax Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Baudax Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXRX. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Baudax Bio during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.69% of the company’s stock.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

