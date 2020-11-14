Barclays Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

