Barclays Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN)

Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on E.ON SE (EOAN.F) (FRA:EOAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.ON SE (EOAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.93 ($12.85).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.73. E.ON SE has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE (EOAN.F) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

