Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to a reduce rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of several other research reports. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

BCS opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.53. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 12.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.4% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

