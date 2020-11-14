Bank of America Reiterates GBX 190 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG)

Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 233.25 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 144.60 ($1.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 0.90. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 183.28.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

