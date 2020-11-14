B. Riley Weighs in on UMH Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $593.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,460,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,365,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UMH Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,060,000 after buying an additional 99,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 123 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,200 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

