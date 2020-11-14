B. Riley Weighs in on HC2 Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HC2 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.19). B. Riley also issued estimates for HC2’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE HCHC opened at $2.31 on Thursday. HC2 has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HC2 by 16.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,987 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HC2 by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 71,499 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

