B. Riley Weighs in on Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BVH. ValuEngine upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $11.43 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.82). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

