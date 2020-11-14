B. Riley Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $64.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

ARCT has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of ARCT opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. Analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

