B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Harrow Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 30.31% and a negative net margin of 48.54%.

HROW has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

HROW opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $165.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.96. Harrow Health has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the first quarter worth $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

