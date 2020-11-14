Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Down to $0.57

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.47. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 4,500 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and a PE ratio of -14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00.

About Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It holds a 33.3% interest in the Colle Santo gas field located in Italy. The company was formerly known as Overlord Capital Ltd. and changed its name to Avanti Energy Inc in May 2013. Avanti Energy Inc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.