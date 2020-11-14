Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.60% and a negative net margin of 48,648.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

