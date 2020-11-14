Atlas Corp. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27.
Shares of ATCO stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. Atlas has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth about $694,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the period.
Atlas Company Profile
Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.