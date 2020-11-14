Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its 200-day moving average is $136.21. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $171.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.