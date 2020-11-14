Apyx Medical Co. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) – Equities researchers at Colliers Secur. issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Apyx Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Apyx Medical’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.59. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.98%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apyx Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 57.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 558,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 204,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth $126,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 484,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 355.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

