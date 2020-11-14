Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.46. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

About Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

