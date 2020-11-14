Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) Shares Gap Up to $0.40

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.46. Appulse Co. (APL.V) shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23.

Get Appulse Co. (APL.V) alerts:

Appulse Co. (APL.V) (CVE:APL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.47 million for the quarter.

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It is also involved in the rental of centrifuge equipment; provision of maintenance services, and consulting and design advisory services to industries, as well as machining services for equipment repairs; and manufacture of parts using machining and milling equipment.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Co. (APL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse Co. (APL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.