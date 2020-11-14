ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.25

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.