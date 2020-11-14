ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Trimmed by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANSYS by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,020.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 60,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.82.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $328.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.26 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.07 and a 1 year high of $357.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.10.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total transaction of $7,452,736.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.