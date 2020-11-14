Analyzing Ring Energy (REI) & Its Peers

Ring Energy (NYSE: REI) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ring Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ring Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy -49.93% 5.04% 2.72% Ring Energy Competitors -98.10% 35.56% -1.16%

This table compares Ring Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy $195.70 million $29.50 million 0.98 Ring Energy Competitors $7.35 billion $355.92 million 6.91

Ring Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy. Ring Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Ring Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ring Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ring Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ring Energy’s competitors have a beta of 2.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ring Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ring Energy Competitors 2738 10025 13581 452 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Ring Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ring Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Ring Energy competitors beat Ring Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc., an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

