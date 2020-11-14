Analyzing FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB)

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FFBW and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFBW $12.28 million 6.03 $1.56 million N/A N/A CBM Bancorp $9.63 million 5.23 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

FFBW has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

FFBW has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FFBW and CBM Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFBW 0 0 0 0 N/A CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FFBW and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFBW N/A N/A N/A CBM Bancorp 7.63% 1.33% 0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of FFBW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of FFBW shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FFBW beats CBM Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four-family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It operates through three full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, Wisconsin; and an office in the Bay View neighborhood on Milwaukee's south side. The company was founded in 1922 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

