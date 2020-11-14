Analysts Set Expectations for Callaway Golf’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

ELY stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 15.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,829,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,918,000 after buying an additional 171,480 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

