Analysts Offer Predictions for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.19.

Shares of PL stock opened at C$8.69 on Thursday. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.42. The company has a market cap of $289.90 million and a PE ratio of -18.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -105.75%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

