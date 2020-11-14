Analysts Offer Predictions for Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of ATP opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $238.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51. Atlantic Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.71.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

