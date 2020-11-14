Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amplifon SpA provides hearing solutions and services. It operates principally in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Austria, Holland, the United States, Hungary and Egypt. Amplifon SpA is based in Milan, Italy. “

Get Amplifon alerts:

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amplifon in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.28. Amplifon has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplifon (AMFPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.