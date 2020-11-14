Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Position Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Amkor Technology worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $117,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.60. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $59,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $154,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $542,205 in the last three months. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

