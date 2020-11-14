America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,489 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 104.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 19.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 44.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

