ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.17

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.17 and last traded at $51.52, with a volume of 6652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,265,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,287,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,871,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,284,000.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.