Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) versus United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) and United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alumina and United States Antimony’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alumina $2.50 million 1,272.70 $214.00 million $0.30 14.73 United States Antimony $8.27 million 3.30 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Alumina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United States Antimony.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alumina and United States Antimony, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alumina 0 0 6 0 3.00 United States Antimony 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Alumina has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Antimony has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alumina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of United States Antimony shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Alumina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of United States Antimony shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alumina and United States Antimony’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alumina N/A N/A N/A United States Antimony -44.41% -34.79% -21.22%

Summary

Alumina beats United States Antimony on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia. It is also involved in the shipping operations, including transportation of alumina, aluminum, and raw materials. The company was formerly known as WMC Limited and changed its name to Alumina Limited in December 2002 as part of the demerger of the WMC Group. Alumina Limited was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper. Its antimony oxide is also used as a color fastener in paints; as a catalyst for the production of polyester resins for fibers and films; as a catalyst for the production of polyethelene pthalate in plastic bottles; as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; and as an opacifier for porcelains. In addition, this division offers sodium antimonite for use as a fining agent for glass in cathode ray tubes, and as a flame retardant; antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance; and precious metals. The company's Zeolite division provides zeolite deposits for soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, and animal nutrition applications. Its zeolite products also have applications in catalysts, petroleum refining, concrete, solar energy and heat exchange, desiccants, pellet binding, horse and kitty litter, and floor cleaners, as well as carriers for insecticides, pesticides, and herbicides. United States Antimony Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Thompson Falls, Montana.

