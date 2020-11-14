Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €219.00 ($257.65) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €207.38 ($243.98).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €173.55.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

