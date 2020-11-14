Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) (CVE:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $0.36

Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) (CVE:ALM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.32. Alliance Mining Corp. (ALM.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 46,500 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $721,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Ross Anderson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 274,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,955.20.

Alliance Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Rice Lake property comprising four non-contiguous claims covering an area of 801 hectares located in the Bissett Gold Mine Camp in Manitoba.

