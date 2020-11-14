Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,175.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 275,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

