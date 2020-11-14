Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

ARPO stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.25. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

