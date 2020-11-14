Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

