adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €255.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas AG (ADS.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €261.38 ($307.50).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

FRA:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €276.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €250.31.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.