adidas’ (ADDYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
