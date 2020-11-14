adidas’ (ADDYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ADDYY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. adidas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $181.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

