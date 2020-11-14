61,100 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

MMSI opened at $51.27 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

