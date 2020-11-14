15,810 Shares in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. (NYSE:ANH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Anworth Mortgage Asset by 281.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,361 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset by 46.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANH opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 91.21, a current ratio of 91.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Anworth Mortgage Asset Co. has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.