14,475 Shares in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPYU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on BPYU shares. BidaskClub lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BPYU opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $3,463,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.