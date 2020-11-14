10,692 Shares in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 43,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 25.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 80.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 390,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.82.

ESTE opened at $2.98 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.