Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Announces Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

