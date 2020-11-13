Zacks Investment Research Lowers Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $178.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.31. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.87.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

