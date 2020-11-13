Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

YAMHF stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

