XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

XPO stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $105.81.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

