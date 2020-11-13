Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Gap Down to $0.94

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.85. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xcel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

